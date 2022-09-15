As Nityananda Olakadu engages in the uncomfortable and probably even painful process of rolling, some people can be seen standing there and probably trying to make sense of what he is doing

These days, people are coming up with new creative ways to protest. You don’t need violence, and you don’t need to disturb anyone while protesting. If your method of protesting is unique enough, then you will automatically get the attention of everyone.

A social worker named Nityananda Olakadu was found rolling on a stretch of road in Udupi district of Karnataka to protest against the potholes and bad condition of roads. The video of this incident has been shared by the news agency ANI on Twitter with the caption, “#WATCH | Karnataka: A social worker named Nityananda Olakadu rolls on a stretch of a road as he protests in a unique manner against potholes on the roads in Udupi”.

Watch this clip here:

#WATCH | Karnataka: A social worker named Nityananda Olakadu rolls on a stretch of a road as he protests in a unique manner against potholes on the roads in Udupi (14.09) pic.twitter.com/znCwZmPP1z — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022



As Olakadu engages in the uncomfortable and probably even painful process of rolling, some people can be seen standing there and perhaps trying to make sense of what he is doing. A man can also be seen shooting his video with a smartphone. It is apparent from the video that the condition of the road is very bad. It appears to be very muddy.

Some people said that instead of doing this, he can actually work towards fixing the roads.

“If he works on fixing some of these big potholes with the help of some materials instead of doing drama and causing traffic on the road, then the motorists will greatly benefit from it,” an account commented.

instead of doing this natakbazi n causing traffic….

if he fixes some of these big Potholes using some materials then it would hv helped motorists…@MrsGandhi @nitin_gadkari @anandmahindra @hvgoenka pic.twitter.com/8fdb2gp6dN — @PotholeWarriors Foundation #RoadSafety🇮🇳🚙🛵🛣 (@PotholeWarriors) September 15, 2022



Some people wrote in the comment section that roads in every Indian state are in a bad condition.

A person wrote, “This is the issue in every state of our country, no matter which is the ruling party. Road contracts are the biggest source of corruption.”

Same condition all over India….. in every state….. no matter which party is ruling the state…. road contracts r greatest source of corruption — SK (@SmritiKumar79) September 15, 2022



Some users wondered whether doing this will change anything.

“Will anything change?” a user asked.

Will anything change.?? — ঔৣ☬SนŇΐl ☬ঔৣ (@GKSunil) September 15, 2022



To this, a user jokingly replied, “At least it became news.”.

at least it became a news — One_Punch_Man (@LaxmanJaat88) September 15, 2022



Some people urged the Karnataka government to resolve this issue.

“Administration should immediately begin the work of repairing the roads,” a person commented.

प्रशासन को तुरंत मरम्मत कार्य शुरू करना चाहिए — gyan prakash (@gyanprksh37) September 15, 2022



There were some users who turned this clip into humour.

An account joked, “His divorce papers will be ready by the time he reaches back home.”.

His divorce papers will be ready by the time he reach bk home😀 — deeja (@deejatr) September 15, 2022



The video currently has more than 86,000 views and 2,135 likes.

