Watch: Smriti Irani rides scooter to after work Tiranga bike rally

Union Minister Smriti Irani has always dominated the headlines, mostly for her fiery speeches in Parliament. This time, however, she is making waves for a completely different reason. Smriti Irani has shared a video in which she is riding a scooty to work.

In the clip, the minister informs that she is having a great time dropping Minister of State for Health, Bharati Pawar, to office. Smriti Irani can be seen dressed in a sari and wearing a helmet. Bharati Pawar is seen holding the National Flag in her hand as the politician duo rides to work. Another National Flag is also spotted tied to the two-wheeler, while the Union Minister can be heard saying, “Dropping Bharati Tai to work.”

The Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs has taken part in the Tiranga bike rally that began from Red Fort to the Parliament. The event, which was organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for Members of Parliament, was flagged off by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Participated in the Tiranga Bike Rally flagged off by the Vice President of India @MVenkaiahNaidu Ji from the Red Fort. #HarGharTiranga#AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/vjAfmEkg1J — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 3, 2022

Along with the video, the Parliamentarian wrote, “Dropping Bharati Pawar Tai, MoS Health to the office after a great start to the day with Tiranga Yatra.” She also used hashtags like Har Ghar Tiranga and Wednesday Vibes in her post. The video became an instant hit.

So far, it has collected more than 500k views on Instagram. A user wrote, "Ma’am, you are awesome". Another called the Union Minister "an inspiration". Even Smriti Irani’s good friend, filmmaker Ekta Kapoor commented on the video, "How slim congrats. You are fit."

On 31 July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement will be conducted ahead of this year’s Independence Day. He further urged the citizens of the country to make it a mass movement by using the Tricolour as their profile pictures on all social media platforms between 2 to 15 August.

For those who are unaware, the Har Ghar Tiranga movement is part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

