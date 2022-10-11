New Delhi: Protests over Bengal SSC scam have been gaining steam. In the latest, BJP workers in the state waved slippers and raised “chor chor (thief thief)” slogans on Tuesday when Mamata Banerjee’s minister and Trinamool Congress leader Manik Bhattacharya, accused in the case was taken to Bankshall Court in Kolkata.

Manik Bhattacharya, TMC MLA from Palashipara assembly constituency, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) scam case.

A video shared by news agency ANI shows, protesters can be heard raising slogans, “Dekho dekho kaun aya? Chor, chor, chor aya (Look, the thief is here).”

#WATCH | BJP workers show slippers and raise ‘Chor Chor’ slogans as former chairman of West Bengal Board of Primary Education & TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya brought to Bankshall Court in Kolkata He was arrested today by ED in the School Service Commission (SSC) scam case. pic.twitter.com/3bYMrM4hBy — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

ED arrests Trinamool Congress MLA Manik Bhattacharya

Manik Bhattacharya, who had served as the chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, was arrested on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday on grounds of non-cooperation with the ED's probe in connection with the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal.

He is the second Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal minister to be arrested by the ED after Partha Chatterjee in connection with the case.

Bhattacharya was removed from the post of the president of Bengal's Primary Education Board after his name surfaced in the probe following the arrest of Chatterjee.

ED officials claimed that some WhatsApp messages sent to Partha Chatterjee point to Manik Bhattacharya’s influence and involvement in the alleged scam.

In June this year, the Calcutta High Court had ordered Manik Bhattacharya to be removed as West Bengal Primary Education Board chairman.

For the unversed, former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested in July after piles of cash were recovered from the properties linked to his close aide Arpita Mukherjee.

The ED is tracking the money trail in the Bengal SSC scam, while the CBI is looking into the alleged irregularities committed in the recruitment.

The ED alleges that when Chatterjee was the state education minister, he along with his close associate, Mukherjee, laundered money by indulging in criminal conspiracy for illegally giving teaching post jobs, on recommendations by the SSC, in state-sponsored and-aided schools.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.