WATCH: Slippers, chairs, water bottles thrown at TRS minister Chamakura Malla Reddy for praising KCR-led Telangana govt

Slippers, stones were hurled, chairs and water bottles were thrown at the convoy of Telangana labour minister and leader of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Chamakura Malla Reddy on Sunday by angry crowd after he praised the Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana government.

The incident took place on Sunday, 29 May, at a "Reddy Simhagarjana" organised by an apolitical caste group at Ghatkeshar in Medchal district.

As per The Hindu report, the situation turned violent when the minister was speaking at the meeting and some people from the audience objected to him praising the TRS government. Few people also rushed on to the stage questioning Malla Reddy showering praises on the government and complimenting the political parties since the meeting was about the welfare of the Reddy community.

Sensing trouble, police surrounded the state minister and helped him get off the stage amid people raising slogans.

Such is the popularity of KCR’s Telangana Govt that it’s minister Malla Reddy had to face angry slogans at the Reddy Maha Sabha, organised in Ghatkesar. Some people objected to the minister’s speech when he was “praising” the TRS Govt. Police had to escort the minister out… pic.twitter.com/wqbEMYd0qf — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 30, 2022

A report by India Today said the crowd obstructed him to leave the dais. As the minister was escorted by police to his convoy, even despite restrictions and security, several rushed toward his car and threw stones, footwear at the vehicle.

The video of the incident was shared on Twitter by BJP leader Amit Malviya, who said: "Such is the popularity of KCR’s Telangana Govt that it’s minister Malla Reddy had to face angry slogans at the Reddy Maha Sabha, organised in Ghatkesar. Some people objected to the minister’s speech when he was “praising” the TRS Govt. Police had to escort the minister out…"

During his speech, the Telangana minister had to stop his speech for a brief period after the organisers calmed those questioning him, but when he resumed his address in which he continued to praise the government, the crowd got more furious.

Malla Reddy announced that he would request Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to constitute the Reddy Corporation at the earliest as per the demand of the community.

