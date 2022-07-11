Watch: Single auto-rickshaw in Uttar Pradesh carrying 27 passengers stuns bystanders

The footage of the cops counting the number of passengers one by one has gone viral on social media

Overcrowded public transport is a common sight in several cities across the country. Many small towns extensively use auto-rickshaws, which is not just a quick commute but also a cheap mode of transport.

Occasionally, sighting an overcrowded auto rickshaw is not something new. However, one auto driver from Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district went a little overboard with the number of passengers in his vehicle. You will be surprised to know that there were a total of 27 passengers inside the auto.

Uttar Pradesh police officials were left speechless after they stopped an over-speeding auto that was carrying 27 passengers, including children and the elderly. The footage of the cops counting the number of passengers one by one has gone viral on social media.

#WATCH In this auto rickshaw of #Fatehpur, 27 people including the driver had gone to offer prayers for #Bakrid. One by one the police counted twenty-seven people including children and brought them down.#UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/CfjPotBsJ0 — KafirOphobia (@socialgreek1) July 10, 2022

According to reports, the auto-rickshaw was first spotted near Bindki Kotwali area of Fatehpur; following which it was chased down by police for over-speeding. On coming closer and inspecting the auto, they noticed the passengers were siting cramped inside and instantly demanded them to de-board the vehicle.

Once the passengers began stepping out, the police officials could not believe their eyes. They were shocked to see a total of 27 people, including the driver, all cramped up, coming out of the auto.

Reports also suggest that the passengers were returning after offering namaz on Eid al-Adha. The auto rickshaw was seized.

This is not the first time when such an incident has taken place. In 2019, an auto-rickshaw in Telangana made headlines after it was caught carrying 24 passengers. The driver, identified as Abdul along with 24 passengers, were headed towards Thimmapur village. All the passengers were women and children.

The video was shared by the Commissioner of Police Karimnagar Telangana State on Twitter. In his post, he had advised people to take care of their own safety.

