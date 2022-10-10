Rainwater harvesting is the practice of collecting and storing rainwater without letting it run off. It has been utilised for thousands of years in South Asia and other parts of the world, making it one of the simplest means of providing water for households.

Rainwater harvesting installations can be constructed to serve institutions like schools, hospitals, and other public facilities as well as households, neighbourhoods, and communities.

The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) created a short film on this topic to spread mass awareness. Though the film was originally uploaded on the YouTube channel of the CSE in 2014, climate activist Licypriya Kangujam recently once again shared it on her personal Twitter handle.

This is the world’s *shortest film.* It lasts only *37 seconds*. The director took only *30 minutes* to produce it . But the message is amazing! pic.twitter.com/7EE06gmM8R — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) October 9, 2022



The video was made as a public service advertisement which showcases how a lesson from the past can be a solution for the future. The idea behind the 37-second-long film is to capture rain in a neighbourhood to produce a cascading effect. People start to gather water in all kinds of things; whatever they can get their hands on.

The message that rainwater harvesting is a collective effort and that it is about creating a sharing and caring society is delicately woven into the film using a mix of emotions, including astonishment, humour, and even the bizarre.

Kangujam captioned the video, “This is the world’s shortest film. It lasts only 37 seconds. The director took only 30 minutes to produce it. But the message is amazing!” Since being shared, the exceptional idea to give such a strong message has touched the hearts of the viewers.

It has received nearly 90,000 views and more than 5,000 users have liked it on Twitter so far.A person noted, “Single hand can become multiple hands”

Just Starthttps://t.co/odgAyU1Km5 — बापूएकसोंच:MarcusBharat (@Marcusbharat) October 9, 2022



Another person marked it as a “very strong message to all humanity to wake up.”

Very strong message to all humanity to wake up… — Hakim Djaballah ️ (@djaballh) October 9, 2022



A user explained, “Rainwater harvesting will solve our water crisis.”



Here are some other reactions:

The rain belongs to every single person on this planet, not just those that think they are more deserving. — Brett Rapley (@BrettRapley) October 9, 2022

Delhites, Bengalurians and Mumbaikers need to watch this — Sartrean Existentialist (@SartreanExis10) October 9, 2022



The short film is directed by award-winning director Nandita Das and is produced by Leapfrog. It uses a poetic style to convey a technical environmental solution that is frequently unreachable. Both viewers and critics have reacted enthusiastically to the commercial.

The film bagged several prestigious awards including the Grand Prix in the Environfilms International Festival of Environmental Films 2006. It has received the ‘best film’ awards at the FICA Brazil 2005, Torino Film Festival, Czech Republic 2005 and the Vatavaran Film Festival New Delhi 2003.

