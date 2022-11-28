WATCH: Shooter in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad guns down father of two; on the run

Moradabad: A murder in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district in broad daylight was captured on CCTV camera. A man crept up from behind and gunned down a youth named Vishal Kumar. He then fled from the spot.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Youth shot dead in Moradabad

The suspected shooter has been identified as Bilal. The video of the incident, which took place under Thakurdwara police station area, shows that two men, including 28-year-old Vishal, walking in a lane during day time. The shooter Bilal can be seen advancing from behind and pulling out a revolver. He is then seen walking at a brisk pace towards Vishal and shooting him at his leg.

When Vishal started running away, Bilal ran closer to him and shot him again.

Bilal then ran away from the spot. Hearing the gun shots, people came out of their houses and started chasing the shooter.

Vishal was rushed to rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Protest over death

Agitated over the murder, Vishal's family and relatives kept his body in the middle of a busy road and demanded they will perform his last rites only when the police arrest the shooter.

Police swing into action

SSP, Moradabad, Hemraj Meena has informed that five teams have been constituted to arrest Bilal. The teams include SHO and surveillance team.

There has been fear among the people of Moradabad after Vishal's murder.

The family of the victim claims that Vishal, father of two children, had no rivalry with anyone. They want the shooter to be arrested and interrogated.

With inputs from agencies

