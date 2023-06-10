WATCH: Sharad Pawar announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as working presidents of NCP

Veteran leader Sharad Pawar on Saturday announced Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

He made the announcement at the 25th anniversary of the party, founded by him and P A Sangma in 1999.

The announcement was made in presence of Ajit Pawar, a key player in NCP.

Last month, Pawar offered to resign from the presidency of the party which was followed by fervent remonstrations from the party members as well as other political leaders.

An NCP panel formed to deliberate on Pawar’s offer had on May 5 rejected his resignation and urged him to continue as the party president.

