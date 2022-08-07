WATCH: Severe waterlogging in Gurugram after heavy rainfall
Due to waterlogging, vehicular traffic was affected in the city, police informed
Gurugram: Amid heavy rainfall, several areas in Gurugram reported waterlogging on Sunday.
#WATCH | Severe waterlogging in Haryana's Gurugram after heavy rainfall lashes the city pic.twitter.com/Qu0kRcxE0s
— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2022
Due to waterlogging, vehicular traffic was affected in the city.
In a series of tweets, the Gurugram Police informed that waterlogging has been reported from several areas including Artimis chowk, Sikanderpur power house, Mayfield garden chowk, Sec 54 AIT chowk, Wazirabad red light and Pasco red light among others.
"Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly," police said.
Traffic Alert:
Water logging has been reported on Rezangla chowk to Krishna chowk road। Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. @gurgaonpolice pic.twitter.com/99FqJCi1af
— Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) August 7, 2022
(With inputs from agencies)
