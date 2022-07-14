Watch: Security guard single-handedly foils robbery attempt in in Punjab, video goes viral

The three accused had come on a motorcycle and had their faces covered, ANI reported. When he asked them to remove the mask, they didn't comply after which he had a feeling that they were not upto any good

A security guard from Punjab's Moga district is being hailed for his courage and bravery after he foiled a robbery attempt. Identified as Mandar Singh, the man fought three criminals single-handedly until they fled. The incident happened on Wednesday in the Darapur village and a CCTV video of the same has been going viral.

In the footage, three masked men can be seen entering a residential compound and walking up straight to the entrance door. They catch hold of the guard who was sitting at the main door and dragging him outside.

The criminals can be seen thrashing, beating and attacking the guard with a sharp weapon. But he tries his best to not let them go and fights back fearlessly. When the miscreants try to overpower him, he then fires his gun to chase them off.

Moga, Punjab | An incident of attempted robbery happened in Darapur village of Moga. The guard stopped it, also fired his weapon. We're trying to identify the accused, looking at CCTV footage, finding out the route they took: SHO Jaswinder Singh, Moga Sadar PS (11.07) pic.twitter.com/uqXBcktw7e — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

“An incident of attempted robbery happened in Darapur village of Moga. The guard stopped it and also fired his weapon,” said Jaswinder Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) at Moga Sadar police station. While speaking to the news agency, Singh also said that they were trying to identify the accused by looking into the CCTV footage and also finding out the route they took. The three accused had come on a motorcycle and had their faces covered, ANI reported. When he asked them to remove the mask, they didn't comply after which he had a feeling that they were not upto any good.

Moga, Punjab| 3 accused had come on a motorcycle with their faces covered. I had a feeling they were not upto any good. I asked them to unmask but they didn't comply. A scuffle began & they cut me with a 'kripal' on my arm. I kept fighting & chased them off: Guard Mandar Singh pic.twitter.com/WuOIzRd5F6 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

Explaining more about the incident, the security guard stated that during his fight the criminals cut him with a 'kirpan' (sword) on his arm. Yet, he kept fighting and finally chased them off, he added.

Social media users hailed him for his bravery while some called him 'hero'. There were few who also requested for a raise in his salary after the guard’s daring act went viral.

