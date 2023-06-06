WATCH: Security forces conduct search ops in Sugnu-Serou region of Manipur

The Indian Army on Tuesday said that the security forces are conducting search operations in Sugnu-Serou area of Manipur after an exchange of fire with insurgents last night.

“Inputs indicate casualties to insurgents. This is being verified on the ground. During preliminary search-two AK series rifles, one 51mm mortar, two carbines, ammunition and warlike stores were recovered from the general area. Operations to sanitise the area is in progress,” said the Indian Army in a statement.

The statement further said that in response to the need for enhanced area control, ambush prevention, and prevention of violence and arson, the Indian Army has redeployed an additional seven columns comprising five Assam Rifles and two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in the Sugnu-Serou area.

“These operations are a direct outcome of the comprehensive area domination efforts conducted by the Security Forces in Sugnu-Serou over the past 48 hours,” it added.

Early Tuesday, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed and two Assam Rifles personnel were injured in an encounter with suspected Kuki insurgents in Manipur’s Serou area.

The exchange of fire between the two sides took place in a school in Serou area of Sugnu in Kakching district.

A BSF official said suspected Kuki miscreants resorted to indiscriminate and heavy firing targeted at BSF troops deployed at the Serou Practical High School around 4.15 am.

Constable Ranjit Yadav sustained a bullet injury during the gunfight and was evacuated to Kakching’s Jivan Hospital where he was declared dead.

The two injured Assam Rifles personnel have been air evacuated to Mantripukhri and search operations are in progress, the Indian Army’s SpearCorps, headquartered in Dimapur, said on Twitter.

“Extensive area domination operations by Assam Rifles, BSF & Police undertaken in areas of Sugnu/Serou in #Manipur. Intermittent firing between Security Forces & group of insurgents took place throughout night of 05/06 June. Security Forces effectively retaliated to the fire,” SpearCorps posted on its official Twitter handle.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.