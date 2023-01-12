WATCH: Security breach at Indian PM Narendra Modi's roadshow in Karnataka's Hubballi

Bengaluru: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security was breached during his roadshow in southern state of Karnataka. The incident was reported when the PM was heading towards the Hubballi-Dharwad Railway Sports Ground to inaugurate the 26th edition of the National Youth Festival.

The man was immediately pulled away by the security personnel.

Security lapse at PM Modi’s roadshow

A video, which has now gone viral, shows a man with a garland in his hand, breaking the security cordon and rushing at Modi, who was riding on the footboard of an SUV, greeting and waving at the large number of people gathered at the roadshow.

The man apparently wanted to felicitate the Prime Minister, but was intercepted at the last minute by the Special Protection Group (SPG) of Modi.

The Prime Minister, however, took the garland from the man and placed it on the bonnet of his car, the video showed.

#WATCH | Karnataka: A young man breaches security cover of PM Modi to give him a garland, pulled away by security personnel, during his roadshow in Hubballi. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/NRK22vn23S — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

The man has been handed over to the local police. The Karnataka Police have said a security review will be done following the incident of breach.

Reports say that SPG team will also analyse the incident.

Meanwhile, a report by India TV mentioned Police Commissioner saying that it was not a security breach.

Earlier on Thursday, Modi inaugurated the National Youth Festival in Hubballi, which is being organised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, along with the Karnataka government.

The festival will be held from 12 to 16 January. The five-day event will see the participation of more than 7,500 delegates from across India.

As per the official statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), India, the National Youth Festival is held every year to provide exposure to the country's "talented youth at the national level, along with galvanising them towards nation-building".

