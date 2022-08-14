WATCH: Security amped up at Indo-Pak International border in J&K's RS Pura ahead of Independence Day

Jammu and Kashmir Police have also amped up the security arrangements and have been using of drones as well as carrying out large scale patrolling in the area

Srinagar: To avoid any untoward incidents, infiltration of terrorists and any terror activities on the much-awaited 75th Independence Day celebrations of India, security at Indo-Pakistan International border in RS Pura has been intensified.

Deployment of security forces has been increased and patrolling has also been enhanced on the Indo-Pak border.

#WATCH | Security tightened at Indo-Pakistan International border in RS Pura, J&K with upcoming Independence day pic.twitter.com/LyrZyjJkX5 — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have also amped up the security arrangements and have been using of drones as well as carrying out large scale patrolling in the area.

News agency ANI quoted Rayees Bhat, SSP, Baramulla saying: "Security arrangements have been made. Drones are being used. Patrolling is on. Covert and overt surveillance is also on. We are confident that the Independence Day celebrations would go smoothly."

Additional director general of police, Vijay Kumar said that three-tiered security has been provided across the district headquarters ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

"Across district headquarters, including in the Srinagar city. There is three-tiered security. Drones are being used. Surveillance is on. Frisking has been stepped up. The smooth movement of people should be ensured by the police," he added.

As India celebrates 75 years of Independence - Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has planned a series of special events to mark the glorious occasion.

Notably, in Kashmir, the occasion is also special because the UT and central authorities have been making zealous efforts to usher in a new era of development and harmony. After the abrogation of Article 370, strong efforts are being made to attract investment and boost employment in the region.

However, to foil inimical designs, security arrangements have also been beefed up across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on Monday.

The Central Reserve Police Force on Friday organised a massive walkathon rally in the Budgam area. The event was conducted under the aegis of the CRPF 181 battalion. The rally was arranged as part of the ongoing "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations saw numerous participants from across the region.

Earlier today, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led the Tiranga rally organised by the troops of the Border Security Force in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar as a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

