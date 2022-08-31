Watch: Scuffle breaks out between BPSC candidates, police personnel in Patna

The BPSC earlier released the exam date of 67th combined competitive prelims exam (CCE) 2021. The exam will now be conducted on two days – 20 and 22 September

Patna: A scuffle broke out between Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates and Bihar Police personnel here on Wednesday. The candidates were protesting against the schedule of the exam.

#WATCH | Bihar: Scuffle broke out between Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates and Police personnel today, in Patna. The candidates were protesting against the schedule of the exam, the exam will be conducted on two days. pic.twitter.com/SqkMIbncrV — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2022

The BPSC earlier released the exam date of 67th combined competitive prelims exam (CCE) 2021. The exam will now be conducted on two days – 20 and 22 September.

Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on 8 May which was cancelled hours after allegations of question paper “leak”.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai has slammed the Nitish Kumar-led state government on Twitter.

आये थे बोलकर देंगे रोजगार,#BPSC अभ्यर्थीयों पर लाठी चलवा रहे नीतिश कुमार! BPSC अभ्यर्थीयों पर बर्बरता से लाठी चलवाना RJD-JDU की छात्र विरोधी सोच को दिखाता है। RJD की गोद में बैठे नीतिश कुमार से अपना हक माँगने वालों को अब बिहार सरकार लाठी से पीट रही है! — Nityanand Rai (@nityanandraibjp) August 31, 2022

