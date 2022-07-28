Watch: School students in MP hold umbrellas inside classroom as roof leaks, video goes viral

In the video, a group of students can be seen sitting on the floor as the classroom is completely bare with no chair or desk. As the teacher proceeds with his subject, students are seen sitting together under big umbrellas to protect themselves from rainwater dripping through the damaged roof

A video from Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district showing the dismal state of a government-run school has surfaced online. In the now-viral clip, some school students are seen holding umbrellas inside a classroom to shelter themselves from rainwater coming in through the leaking roof.

According to reports, the video was taken at a government school in Ghansor, which is a small town in Seoni. It is a tribal-dominated area that borders Maharashtra.

The video was shared by a popular tribal rights advocacy account named Tribal Army on Twitter. The Tribal Army tagged Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to the post and tweeted a note in Hindi.

The tweet roughly translates to, "This video is from a primary school in tribal-majority Khairikala village of Seoni district. Students here are forced to study with umbrellas inside their classroom to avoid the rainwater dripping from the roof."

Towards the end of the post, the Tribal Army tagged the Chief Minister and said that he has sent his child to study abroad while children in the state have been facing such challenges.

In the video, a group of students can be seen sitting on the floor as the classroom is completely bare with no chair or desk. As the teacher proceeds with his subject, students are seen sitting together under big umbrellas to protect themselves from rainwater dripping through the damaged roof.

Check the post here:

Since it was shared, the video has amassed over 32,000 views and more than 3,000 likes. Many users on social media felt sad for the students while others said that the condition of schools worsen during the peak monsoon season as rainwater floods the classrooms. Few even pointed out that sometimes animals take shelter inside the school premises during rains.

