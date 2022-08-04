The video post shared on Monday features a young schoolboy showing up at the doorstep of a customer who had placed an order on Zomato.

A clip, highlighting the poor working conditions for workers in India, shows how a child had to come to work instead of his father after he met with an accident. The video post shared on Monday features a young schoolboy showing up at the doorstep of a customer who had placed an order on Zomato. The tweet shared by Rahul Mittal shows how to keep the income running as a seven-year-old boy had to complete the delivery since his father met with an accident.

The incident goes on to perhaps show how medical and personal welfare of delivery workers is ignored and even frowned upon by big corporations. In the video attached to the tweet, the user asked the child about his situation. The child said that he started completing Zomato deliveries after attending school and would be doing so till 11 pm at night. He also added that he would be making deliveries on cycle. The user praised the young child for his hard work.

This 7 year boy is doing his father job as his father met with an accident the boy go to school in the morning and after 6 he work as a delivery boy for @zomato we need to motivate the energy of this boy and help his father to get into feet #zomato pic.twitter.com/5KqBv6OVVG — RAHUL MITTAL (@therahulmittal) August 1, 2022

Sharing the video on Twitter, Mittal added, “This seven-year-old boy is doing his father’s job as his father met with an accident. The boy goes to the school in the morning and after 6PM he works as a delivery boy for Zomato. We need to motivate the energy of this boy and help his father to get back on his feet.” Soon after the tweet was shared, Twitter users started reacting to the situation. Several users offered to help the child while some suggested raising funds for the child’s family. A user also pointed out how employing a child is a clear violation of labour laws. Another user commented, "It is illegal to employ children under 14. How sad we don't have government programs that help unemployed families. This family deserves all the help. What a brave, positive, hardworking boy.”

It is illegal to employ children under 14. How sad we don't have government programs that help families of unemployed. This family deserves all the help. What a brave, positive, hardworking boy. — Varsha (@VarshaS93) August 4, 2022

Hi @therahulmittal, we would love to help this boy and his father. If you can provide us with their contact details, we can reach out to them and provide them with the assistance they need and help them get through this difficult time. — Ketto (@ketto) August 4, 2022

However, Mittal claimed in a tweet, “Zomato is making sure that all the necessary help is taken care of and child details are not there but the father’s details are there.”

Zomata is making sure that all the necessary help is taken care off and child details are not there but the father’s details are there — RAHUL MITTAL (@therahulmittal) August 3, 2022

To All those who advocating law here and raising an issue about child labour and policy According to the boy #Zomato have freeze the father id and now he is not doing any labour work and zomato helped them financially too , his father id will unfreeze as soon as he able to work — RAHUL MITTAL (@therahulmittal) August 4, 2022



Mittal also claimed that according to the child, Zomato had put his father’s working ID on hold and he was not doing any labour work. The user further updated that Zomato helped the family financially as well.

