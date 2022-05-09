Watch: Salman Khan’s doppelganger Azam Ansari arrested for dancing, creating traffic jam on Lucknow roads

The video was shared by Ansari on his social media handle where he was performing the title song of the film, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega

Salman Khan’s doppelganger, Azam Ansari, was arrested by Lucknow Police on the charges of disturbing peace. Ansari was making an Instagram Reel on 8 May, when a huge crowd gathered on the road to catch a glimpse of Salman's Khan duplicate. This led to a massive traffic jam on the streets. The incident happened at the city's historic Clock Tower.

The video of the same was shared by Ansari on his social media handle. He could be seen performing the title song of the film, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. The influencer could be seen dancing in the middle of the road as vehicles pass by.

Have a look at the viral reel here:

The reel has got over 2,84,000 views till date.

Reacting to the clip, a user wrote, “Traffic police ne danda nahi kiya bhai?” (Did the traffic police not beat him?)

“well done mza aa gya real actor azam,” wrote another.

One person even questioned, “Traffic ke bich video banata hai isse koi kuchh kehta kyu nahi (Why is no one is saying something to him for making a video on the road?)

According to a report in The Tribune, Ansari was later arrested on a complaint of some commuters. He has been arrested under Section 151 for breach of peace by the Thakurganj police.

Ansari is known for making Reels on roads and monuments of Lucknow. The digital creator has more than 76,000 followers on Instagram. He even has a YouTube channel with 1,68,000 subscribers.

This is not the first time an influencer has faced the wrath of the cops. Earlier, Sandy Saha, a social media influencer from Kolkata, was fined for dancing on the city’s Ma flyover amid heavy traffic. The video had gone viral after it was posted by Saha on his social media account.

