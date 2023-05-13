WATCH: Salman Khan meets Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata
Actor Salman Khan paid a courtesy visit to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence in Kalighat on Saturday.
Salman reached the TMC chief’s residence around 4.25 pm. His fans gathered in large numbers on the streets to catch a glimpse of the superstar.
#WATCH | Actor Salman Khan meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at the latter's residence in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/ilydxg9Edi
— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023
The actor is in the city to participate in East Bengal football club’s extended centenary celebrations to be held later in the evening.
Khan spent around 30 minutes at the chief minister’s residence, officials said.
Security arrangements have been tightened at the hotel where the popular actor is scheduled to stay, they said.
(With inputs from PTI)
