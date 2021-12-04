Watch: RPF Sub-Inspector saves woman from falling under train, see video here

The incident took place at Purulia railway station, West Bengal on 29 November.

CCTV footage of the incident was shared by RPF Adra Division on social media.

Watch the video here -

#Lifesavingact On 29.11.21 SI/Bablu Kumar of RPF Post Purulia saved the life of a lady passenger while she was trying to de-board & almost come in the gap between train & platform in running train no 22857 at Purulia station.@RPF_INDIA @sanjay_chander @zscrrpfser@ADRARAIL pic.twitter.com/qC5eHeDu45 — RPF Adra Division (@rpfserada) November 30, 2021

In the clip, two women can be seen trying to de-board the Santragachi-Anand Vihar Express, just as the train picked up speed. While one woman manages to land straight onto the platform, the other loses her balance and falls in between the gap of the moving train and the platform.

The woman was saved by the timely action of RPF Sub-Inspector Bablu Kumar, who pulled her out from the gap. As soon as the woman fell, Kumar ran swiftly towards her, pulled her out immediately and brought her to a safe place on the platform. In the footage, a group of other people can also be seen rushing towards the woman to help her.

In the footage, another passenger who was in the moving train can be seen trying to get down in order to help the woman who fell in the gap. However, since the train picked up full speed at that moment, he was unable to get down and help the woman.

The video of this shocking incident has received 2,600 views on Twitter so far and garnered a variety of reactions. While many people praised Kumar for saving the woman's life, others raised concerns about her dangerous technique of getting down from the train

Many social media users also posted that the Indian Railways should install automatic doors, which get locked once the train starts, to prevent any such mishaps in the future.

In another recent incident, a passenger was saved by a railway pointsman after he fell from a moving train at Mumbai's Kalyan station.

What are your thoughts about the video?