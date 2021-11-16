Passenger saved by alert pointsman after falling from moving train; watch viral video here

The passenger had apparently lost balance while he was standing at the entry door of a train coach and he slipped and fell into the gap

A dramatic video of a man being saved by an alert railway pointsman from coming under a moving train has gone viral on the Internet. The video from Kalyan station has stunned social media users.

The video has been shared by Mumbai Central Railways on their official Twitter account @DRMMumbaiCR.

The incident occurred around 11:54 am when the Howrah-Mumbai Special train was departing. In the 11-second clip, which is actually a CCTV clip from the railway station, a man can be seen standing at the door of the train. Suddenly, the man falls in between the space of the platform and the moving train.

Immediately, a crowd of people can be seen rushing towards the man to save him. Within few seconds of the man falling in between the train and platform, an alert pointsman rushes to save the life of the man by pulling him out. Named Shivji Singh, the poinstman’s presence of mind and swift action saved the life of a passenger.

Meanwhile, other passengers who were sitting inside the train had noticed that a man had fallen. One of the passengers pulled the chain of the train to halt the moving train due to emergency reasons.

The tweet shared by the Mumbai Central Railways department also has a word of caution for passengers. The tweet mentions that the life of a passenger was saved by an alert pointsman who immediately helped and saved the life of a passenger. Mumbai Railways also wrote the location, date and time of the incident which occurred.

The footage was shared with that particular caption in order to spread awareness about travelling safely in moving trains. It also commended the pointsman for his bravery and presence of mind. In a follow up tweet, the Mumbai Central Railways handle tagged Central Railways and appealed to passengers to not board or alight in moving trains. The tweet was written in interest of public safety so as to warn passengers about the dangers of boarding moving trains.

