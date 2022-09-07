While posting the clip, the Ministry of Railways requested everyone to not board/deboard a moving train.

The carelessness of people while boarding or deboarding the train can be fatal for them. But many times, RPF cops save these passengers with their presence of mind before it’s too late. One similar incident of saving a life has been captured in a video.

The Ministry of Railways recently shared a video on Twitter in which a person loses his balance and slips while deboarding a train. Before he falls under the moving train, the RPF personnel quickly rushes towards him, and saves him before any mishap occurs. The incident reportedly occurred at the Pune railway station in Maharashtra. While posting the clip, the Ministry of Railways requested everyone to not board or deboard a moving train.

The footage was tweeted with the caption, “The vigilance of the RPF employee saved the life of the passenger! A passenger lost his balance while alighting from a moving train at Pune station in Maharashtra, which was rescued by alert RPF personnel posted there. All are requested not to attempt to board/disembark the moving train, it can be fatal.”

आरपीएफ कर्मचारी की सतर्कता से बची यात्री की जान! महाराष्ट्र के पुणे स्टेशन पर चलती ट्रेन से उतरने के दौरान एक यात्री संतुलन खो बैठा, जिसे वहां तैनात सजग आरपीएफ कर्मियों ने बचाया। सभी से अनुरोध है कि चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने/उतरने का प्रयास ना करें, यह जानलेवा हो सकता है। pic.twitter.com/LpNuAT6Qy2 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 6, 2022



In the comment section, some people advised the Ministry of Railways to impose a fine of Rs. 500 on the passengers who try to board or deboard a moving train.

“Please impose a Rs. 500 fine/penalty on such acts like alighting from/boarding a moving train and crossing railway tracks,” a user wrote.

Please impose a 500 rs fine/penalty on such acts like alighting from/boarding a moving train and crossing railway tracks. — Pankaj Jain (@Pankajjainmoksh) September 6, 2022



This is not the first time that RPF personnel have saved a life. A video was shared on Twitter in July showing a passenger trying to climb down from the platform to cross the railway track, but he fell down before a train approached. Then, RPF cops rushed towards him, and got him off the track before the train passed over him.

The video was shared with on Twitter with the caption, “#MissionJeewanRaksha #RPFBengaluru Going beyond the call of duty while Pradeep Kumar, CON & ASI.Ravi.G.D on duty at K.R.Puram Rly sn saved the life of a passenger trying to cross rly track and fell down on the track before train approached the platform @RailMinIndia @RPF_INDIA”

#MissionJeewanRaksha#RPFBengaluru Going beyond the call of duty while Pradeep Kumar, CON & ASI.Ravi.G.D on duty at K.R.Puram Rly sn saved the life of a passenger trying to cross rly track and fell down on the track before train approached the platform @RailMinIndia@RPF_INDIA pic.twitter.com/Y5TRFCHPkY — Sr.DSC RPF Bengaluru (@rpfswrsbc) July 15, 2022



These incidents keep reminding us that we need to remain extra careful on the railway platforms and trains.

