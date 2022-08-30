703,000 people take their own life every year, and there are many more people who attempt to do that.

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel foiled the suicide attempt of a woman at Byculla station in south Mumbai on Saturday. The video, shared on Twitter, shows a woman walking towards a moving train. People can be seen getting worried, and they shout to stop her. As the train approaches her, the RPF personnel rushes towards her, and successfully saves her by getting her off the railway track.

The video was tweeted with the caption, “A woman’s suicide attempt in front of a local train was foiled due to presence of mind of a @Central_Railway motorman and RPF personnel at Byculla station on Saturday.”

Watch this video here (it has disturbing visuals, viewer discretion is advised):

A woman’s suicide attempt in front of a local train was foiled due to presence of mind of a @Central_Railway motorman and RPF personnel at Byculla station on Saturday pic.twitter.com/FafFdtFSKk — Manthan K Mehta (@manthankmehta) August 28, 2022

This is not the first time that the railway staff has averted such a tragedy. In April, the Ministry of Railways shared a video of a passenger falling between the platform and a moving train at Mumbai Central Railway Station. Bharti Tiwari, a reservation supervisor, and other RPF personnel were seen quickly rescuing and pulling the passenger onto the platform.

The video was tweeted with the caption, “A Life Saving Act! Mrs. Bharti Tiwari (Reservation Supervisor) & RPF Personnel went beyond the call of duty to save life of a passenger who fell on the platform while attempting to board a moving train at Mumbai Central Railway Station. Do not board/alight a moving train.”.

Look at this video here:

A Life Saving Act! Mrs. Bharti Tiwari (Reservation Supervisor) & RPF Personnel went beyond the call of duty to save life of a passenger who fell on the platform while attempting to board a moving train at Mumbai Central Railway Station. Do not board/alight a moving train. pic.twitter.com/egMNlyCi4k — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 26, 2022

Many people appreciated the railway staff in the comment section. One user wrote, “Great work by railway staff. Always ready to help people.”

Great work by railway staff. Always ready to help people — abhimanyu singh Rajawat (@abhimanyuWR) April 26, 2022

"Salute," another person commented.

Salute — soumita mandal (@soumitamandal9) April 27, 2022

According to a data released by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 17 June 2021, more than 700,000 people die by suicide every year, and there are many more who attempt to do that. Every suicide leads to serious consequences which affect families, communities and entire countries. Suicide was the fourth biggest cause of death among 15 to 29 year olds in the world in 2019.

Over 77 percent of global suicides happened in low- and middle-income countries in 2019. Only a few countries have prioritised suicide prevention as a health priority, and only 38 countries have a national suicide prevention strategy.

