Watch: RPF officers rescue passenger from falling into gap between moving train and platform

We come across several brave instances of police officials where they bait their lives to rescue common people. Now, the timely and effective response of two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel has been doing rounds across the internet world and winning hearts for some right reasons. The incident occurred at the Coimbatore railway station in Tamil Nadu where two RPF officers, ASI Arunjit and Lady Head Constable P.P. Mini rescued a person from falling into the gap between a moving train and the platform. A clip of the incident has been shared by RPF India on their official Twitter handle.

Yet another story of Bravery and Courage !#Everydayheroes RPF ASI Arunjit & Lady HC P.P. Mini in utter disregard to their own safety,went beyond their call of duty to pull out a passenger back to platform when he got stuck in the gap between platform and train at Coimbatore stn. pic.twitter.com/thwVTt01kg — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) September 23, 2022

According to the CCTV footage, as soon as the man slid and fell into the space between the platform and the tracks, onlookers assembled and rushed to assist him. When the two officers noticed the mishap, they wasted no time rushing to his aid and quickly pulled him up to the platform’s surface.

Lauding the officers’ efforts, RPF India wrote in the caption, “Yet another story of Bravery and Courage.” “RPF ASI Arunjit & Lady HC P.P. Mini in utter disregard to their own safety, went beyond their call of duty to pull out a passenger back to platform when he got stuck in the gap between platform and train at Coimbatore station,” the caption explained further.

Since being shared, the Twitter post has received more than 3,000 views and garnered hundreds of likes so far. As soon as it went viral, users went on to salute the courage of the officers and the comment section reflected it.

A user wrote, “Salute to our heroes.”

Salute to our heros 🥇 — RPF Post Jalgaon (@rpfpcjl) September 23, 2022

Another person noted, “Great Work towards Humanity. Well Done. Congratulations.”

Great Work towards Humanity. WellDone. Congratulations — Advocate P C SHARMA (@Adv_pcsharma) September 23, 2022

Here are some other reactions:

Good Job — @rpfpcwl (@ipfwarangalscr) September 24, 2022

Yes the mission

Sewa hi Sankalp

Seen in a real field. — rpfpcfp (@RPFFairlieplac1) September 24, 2022

As reported by The Times of India, the accident took place at around 1.15 pm on the third platform of the Coimbatore Railway Station. The victim has been identified as S Sivakumar, a resident of Mettur in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district. He went on to get down from the Kannur-Yesvantpur Express leading him to get stuck inside the gap. With the help of the RPF personnel, Sivakumar was immediately taken to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital.

