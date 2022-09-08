Watch: Robot dressed in saree accepts loan document from bank branch

Well, this is because instead of a senior representative from the company, the firm reportedly sent its advanced robot SAYABOT to accept the sanctioned loan documents

Getting the green signal to receive financial aid from a bank is an achievement in itself. Whether it’s a personal loan like a home loan, an education loan, or getting a loan sanctioned for business, nothing can beat the happiness of the occasion.

Needless to say, receiving a loan is a crucial step toward making any enterprise successful. And, this is how ASIMOV Robotics Pvt Ltd must have felt after receiving the financial aid in the form of a loan from the Federal Bank.

Wondering why a company receiving a loan is newsworthy? Well, this is because instead of a senior representative from the company, the firm reportedly sent its advanced robot SAYABOT to accept the sanctioned loan documents.

Yes, you read that right. The advanced robotics manufacturer decided to put its own sassy twist on the financial meeting and made the robot receive the documents on its behalf. Now a video that is making rounds on the internet that shows the robot collecting the papers from the officials.

The now-viral video was posted by a Twitter user with the caption, “Federal Bank, Cochin Branch had sanctioned a loan to a robots manufacturing company. The company personnel brought the robot to the Bank to receive the loan sanction letter.” The video opens by showing a robot, well dressed in a traditional saree, surrounded by bank officials.

.@CNBCTV18Live @FederalBankLtd, Cochin Branch had sanctioned loan to a robots mfg. co. The co personnel brought robot to the Bank to receive the loan sanction letter. pic.twitter.com/Dim0BhDPvE — Abhishek Kothari 🇮🇳 (@kothariabhishek) September 7, 2022



The robot can be seen greeting all of them and then addressing them. The video shows the robot moving its hands while addressing the people. It begins by saying “Hi” to all. It even says that he is very happy to meet them all and thanked the bank for providing the company with the “financial assistance”.

The video concludes with the robot ending his speech, and a female bank official handing him over the official papers of the financial assistance.

The video has grabbed much attention on the internet, with several users flooding the comments section. While many praised that robot and wondered which company is making it, several joked about the repayment and asked if the robot will be doing so.

