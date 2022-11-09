WATCH: Retired Intelligence Bureau officer run over by speeding car

New Delhi: In a brazen daylight murder, retired Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer RN Kulkarni was mowed down by a speeding car in the Manasa Gangotri area of Mysuru on Friday, November 4, 2022.

The incident, dismissed as a hit-and-run incident by the police initially was later revealed to be a planned murder by CCTV footage. The retired Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer, who was out an evening walk, was thrown into the air by the speeding vehicle before hitting the ground. He was rushed to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

CCTV images also revealed that the car did not have a number plate. Although a case has been registered at the Jayalakshmi police station in Mysuru, the reason for the murder is yet to be deciphered.

Retired #Intelligence Bureau officer RK Kulkarni was killed by an unidentified car in Mysuru. Initially traffic police registered a road accident case but CCTV evidences showed that it looked like a murder. The police have registered murder case. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/TFHmB94TDJ — Kiran Parashar (@KiranParashar21) November 6, 2022

“We got preliminary information that an accident took place on November 4 at 5.30 pm at Manasa Gangotri where an 83-year-old person was killed after being hit by a car,” Mysuru’s police commissioner Chandragupta told the media.

“When we investigated it thoroughly we arrived at the conclusion that it was not an accident but a murder, and accordingly, we started our investigation. Three investigation teams led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police Narasimharaja jurisdiction have been constituted. We got suspicious after we found that there were no number plates on the vehicle. There are some leads that we cannot disclose now,” he added.

RN Kulkarni - who had retired from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in the year 2000 - had authored three books after his retirement, two of them related to India's national security.

