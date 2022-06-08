Watch: Rescued tiger cub gets 'home', internet praises Tamil Nadu forest department’s rehabilitation plan

The video has created a moment of awe among internet users, who have applauded the forest officials for such an initiative to get the baby tiger back to where it belongs

Forest is a part of our nature and as human beings, it is our responsibility to take care of the forest and its inhabitants. But, nowadays we come across many such incidents when vulnerable wild animals get hurt only by ourselves. Increased encroachment of forest land and misuse of its resources take a toll on the animals. The lives of those animals get tougher with our deeds.

But there are some kind people who are working tirelessly to take the wild animals to their natural habitats. Recently, something similar has been done by the forest department of Tamil Nadu. They have successfully managed to help a tiger cub get back to its natural habitat.

On Sunday, an IAS officer named Supriya Sahu, who is the additional chief secretary in Tamil Nadu’s Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, took to her Twitter handle to share a video of a rescued tiger cub roaming freely inside an open enclosure before its release back to the forest.

Watch the video here:

He was only about 5 months old when #TNForesters found him with injuries roaming alone in a tea estate.He wasn't sent to a Zoo, but cared for a life in the wild at Anamalai Tiger Reserve. Today this little big boy of 12 months has been released in a large enclosure for rewilding pic.twitter.com/qrhrdl6XBS — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) June 5, 2022

As per the information provided by Sahu in the caption, the five-month-old tiger cub was found injured and was wandering alone inside a tea state. The forest officials of Tamil Nadu wasted no time to rescue it and take it to the Anamalai Tiger Reserve. The officials have taken care of the baby wild cat for almost 7 months until it has been released for rewilding.

The video has created a moment of awe among internet users. They applauded the forest officials for such an initiative to get the baby tiger back to where it belongs. Since being shared, the 22-second clip has grabbed the eyes of over 11,000 viewers.

Many commenters showered their love for the tiger cub and wished him a happy life ahead in the forest. A user wrote, “What a heartwarming story. It's so intriguing how they always pace up and down non-stop when confined. God speed to him for an amazing life living in the wild being the apex predator that he was born to be.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.