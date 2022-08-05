WATCH: Rare clouded leopard in West Bengal forest has the internet talking

Clouded leopards are mostly found in dense pockets of forests in Asia, specifically around the rainforests of Indonesia, and foothills of the Nepali Himalayas, and Buxa is one such place where the rare species can be spotted

On the occasion of International Clouded Leopard Day, the Forest Department of West Bengal shared a stunning picture of a rare wild cat sighted at Buxa Tiger Reserve. The photo captured during night time showed a magnificent Clouded Leopard also known as Neofelis nebulosa, roaming around the forests of Buxa.

The Facebook post shared by the Government of West Bengal's Forest Department also revealed that the Buxa Tiger Reserve is one of the highly biodiverse regions and also an important habitat for cat species. The caption also revealed that the presence of Clouded Leopard is very limited and is found only in a few pockets of dense forest.

The wild cat’s presence according to the Facebook post has been documented in the country and Buxa is one such place where one can find it. The image shared on the social media platform beautifully highlights its unique spots.

Social media users have been sharing reactions to the rare image. One of the comments on the post read, “That’s fantastic.” while another user said, “Absolutely amazing.” Applauding the picture, a user wrote, “Wow! That's awesome.”

“One among the IUCN Red Listed animals. Smallest of the big cats species. Happy to see this magnificent animal in its habitat,” read another comment.

The Clouded Leopard, named after its spotted coat, is seldom seen in the wild, and its habits remain mysterious. Clouded leopards are mostly found in Asia, and specifically around the rainforests of Indonesia, and foothills of the Nepali Himalayas. Though little information is known about their population sizes, they are considered a vulnerable species.

These wild cats have short, powerful legs that are equipped with rotating rear ankles that allow them to safely downclimb in a headfirst posture, much like a common squirrel. Their sharp eyesight helps them judge distances well, and the cats use their long tails to maintain balance.

