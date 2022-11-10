WATCH: Rape-accused overruns society guards in police chase

Noida: Facing charges of rape from a colleague, a private company official from Noida sector 120 allegedly ran his car over security guard of the housing society, to evade arrest on Tuesday.

The incident came to public view after a CCTV video of the incident went viral on Social media on Thursday.

As per the cops, the accused Neeraj Singh, works as general manager at a private company. He was on the police radar in connection to a case filed by his coworker who accused him of allegedly raping her. Singh had been absconding since the case was filed.

On Tuesday evening, police were informed after Singh was spotted at his home in Sector 120’s Amrapali Zodiac society. Singh caught a hint of the police’s arrival and tried to flee.

In the CCTV footage, Singh’s car can be seen taking a speedy sharp turn as it comes out of the underground parking. The car then runs into the security guard at the gate, dragging him outside of the society as a police officer chases behind.

In UP's Noida, a senior executive working at a private firm and accused in a rape case knocked down security personnel who tried to stop him. The CCTV shows the accused fleeing in his car from the society in Noida sector 120 as a cop and security guards try to stop him. pic.twitter.com/AFk0Y4YdeW — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 10, 2022

In another clip, the security guard was seen thrown to the ground as other security guards and the police officer run towards him. The vehicle then shoots off again and escapes.

The security guard, Ashok Mavi, reportedly sustained injuries on his shoulder and legs. On his complaint, a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 427 (causing damage) and 338 (grievous hurt or endangering life) of Indian Penal Code was registered against Singh on Wednesday, police said.

