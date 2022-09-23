Watch Raju Srivastava's last video: Tiranga remained Gajodhar Bhaiya's love till last breath

New Delhi: Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on 10 August after experiencing chest pain and collapsing while working out at the gym, passed away on Wednesday (September 21). The actor-comedian’s last video, which he had made in advance for 15 August, is now getting viral on social media.

In the video, Raju Srivastava extended support to the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and said that he will put ‘Tiranga’ as the profile picture of his social media accounts.

For the unversed, in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is turning into a mass movement, and urged people to put ‘Tiranga’ as the profile picture of their social media handles between 2 and 15 August.

Raju Srivastava was cremated on Thursday in the national capital, in the presence of family and close friends. After spending 41 days in the hospital, the 58-year-old comedian, who was among the most well-known figures in the comedy and film worlds, passed away on Wednesday morning at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Srivastava’s son Ayushmaan performed the last rites as per Hindu rituals around 11 am, the comedian’s younger brother Dipoo told PTI.

Srivastava, who joined the BJP in 2014 after a stint with the Samajwadi Party, was adept at finding humour in characters struggling with everyday difficulties. Born in 1963 in Kanpur to Ramesh Srivastava, a government employee and a poet, and homemaker mother Saraswati, Raju was first noticed for his resemblance to megastar Amitabh Bachchan and later became popular for his observational stand-up sketches in and around his hometown.

(With inputs from agencies)

