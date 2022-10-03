Watch: Rajnath Singh flies in LCH, new 'Prachand' addition to IAF arsenal

LCH induction in IAF: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took a sortie in the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) at Jodhpur airbase on Monday. Named ‘Prachand’, the LCH was formally inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) today.

“It was a smooth and comfortable flight in the indigenously built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH). It can fly in any terrain, weather, and altitude; it has the capability to attack,” Rajnath Singh told the media.

“Our motto is – make in India, make for the world,” the Defence Minister added.

The induction of the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) into the Indian Air Force (IAF) is expected to strengthen India’s air and border security. The IAF and the Indian Army were waiting for the ‘Prachand’ for a long time.

The need for such a helicopter was felt after the Kargil war in 1999. At that time the enemy was in a better position as the Pakistan Army was sitting at a suoerior height. This meant that the Indian Army took some time to win this war as they had to fight uphill.

During the Kargil war, the Indian forces realized that they lacked a suitable helicopter that could operate at high altitudes. Thus Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) began efforts to produce a helicopter for the Indian Army that could operate in such conditions.

#WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes sortie in Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) ‘Prachand’ at Jodhpur airbase pic.twitter.com/0EKr4m6p6x — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

LCH ready for combat in East Ladakh

The trial of LCH helicopters for the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been done from Siachen Glacier to the desert of Rajasthan. During this, a sufficient amount of fuel and its weapons were also engaged in the LCH. Even before formally joining the Indian Air Force (IAF), two LCH helicopters have been deployed on the LAC adjoining Eastern Ladakh.

LCH proved itself during LAC standoff

Much before its formal induction, the indigenous LCH has already proved its mettle in combat. Over two years ago, the LCH had given the mighty People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China a taste of its capabilities in battle.

According to the Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) – the developers of the LCH – the indigenous helicopter had landed at one of the most treacherous helipads in Ladakh at the height of the military face off in Ladakh and had successfully demonstrated its quick deployment prowess to forward locations in extreme temperatures.

Along with the heavy-duty Apache attack helicopters and Chinook heavy-lift choppers acquired from the US, the LCH is expected to provide much needed extra teeth to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Army in Ladakh.

