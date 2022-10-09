Watch: Raining blows on each other, food delivery guy and security guard at Noida society arrested

Noida: The city of late has witnessed several clashes between guards on the one hand and residents or visitors on the other.

Just a day after three apparently inebriated girls misbehaved with a security guard posted at a highrise society who allegedly refused to let their vehicle without a society sticker inside, Sunday saw a bloody clash between a security guard and a food delivery executive at Garden Glory society in Sector 39.

A video of the incident, caught on CCTV, went viral on social media and the two men in question can be seen exchanging blows and assaulting each other with sticks.

@zomato delivery boy and security guard were fiercely assaulted over the entry in #Garden_Glory_Society of Noida. The whole incident was caught in the #CCTV camera installed in the society, Noida Police Station Sector 39 area. pic.twitter.com/b0CVFTarXw — Satya Tiwari (@SatyatTiwari) October 9, 2022

The fight left the security guard with a fracture in the head.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ashutosh Dwivedi told Firstpost that the incident occurred at around 11:28 when the food delivery personnel who was wearing Zomato company’s T-shirt was denied entry at the main gate of the society.

“The two initially had an argument over delivery personnel’s entry in the society which, in a matter of seconds, escalated into a fist fight and just like that, they picked up sticks and rained blows on each other,” he said.

Dwivedi added that both were rushed to a local hospital in a police van and were arrested after necessary medical treatment.

The accused were identified as Sabi Singh, food delivery personnel from Sadarpur and Ram Vinay, security guard. They were booked under CRPC section 151 (Disturbing Peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

Public vs security guard fights are not new, especially in the Noida-Greater Noida and Ghaziabad region, since every other day a similar incident gets reported.

Just a night before, on Saturday, a woman was caught on video assaulting a security guard of Ajnara Homes in Phase II of Noida. She was stopped at the main gate with two of her friends in a car as it did not have a society parking sticker.

Police arrested the three women as well on Sunday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.