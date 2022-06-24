Watch: Railway staff rescues man moments before being hit by train, nail-biting video goes viral  

Kumar lifts the man up and carries him away to an empty space between the tracks. Seconds later a train passes by, while other passengers on the platform look stunned at the heroic act

A railway staff is being hailed for his courage and quick thinking after he ran to save a man lying on the track just moments before an oncoming goods train came speeding by. The incident happened at the Balichak railway station in Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal and a CCTV camera installed on the platform recorded the incident.

A nail-biting video of the rescue was shared on Twitter by Ministry of Railways where the railway points man or station master jumped onto the track and rushed to safe a man just in the nick of time.

“A precious life was saved by the courageous act of help by on-duty staff, who jumped on tracks himself to save a person from getting gravely injured,” the tweet read. The Ministry also hailed the railway staff, H Satish Kumar for his daring act and bravery.

सेवा, सुरक्षा और सहयोग A precious life was saved by the courageous act of help by on-duty staff, who jumped on tracks himself to save a person from getting gravely injured.

Indian Railways is proud to have daring & diligent staff like H. Satish Kumar and commends his bravery. pic.twitter.com/gcnHCrtXg4 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 23, 2022

In the 24-second footage, Kumar can be seen signalling an oncoming goods train with a green flag. As soon as he turns away from the platform, he notices a man lying on the tracks. Without wasting much time, he immediately ran towards the man and jumped on the railway tracks to save him.

Kumar then lifts the man up and carries him away to an empty space between the tracks. Seconds later a train passes by, while other passengers on the platform look stunned at the heroic act. So far, it is unclear if the man jumped on the track or fell accidentally.

Since being shared, this video has garnered more than 2 lakh views and several comments. Many social media users lauded the prompt action taken by the railway employee while others hailed him as a ‘true hero’.

