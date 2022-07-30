Watch: Railway Ministry shares panoramic view of express train crossing Rajasthan’s Dara Ghats, video wows internet

The 41-second clip opens with a vast landscape that is surrounded by green all around. As the video proceeds, an express train is seen crossing the area amid the green meadows. The panoramic view perfectly captures the lush landscape of Dara Ghats with birds chirping in the background

Those who have travelled by train would know that the Indian Railways often cross some of the most beautiful landscapes hidden in the country. If you are someone who loves taking train rides for the breathtaking views, then here is something that you should not miss.

Recently, the Indian Railways shared an impressive video featuring a panoramic view of an express train crossing the wilderness of Dara Ghats in Rajasthan. The brief video of the picturesque view has been making rounds on the internet and grabbing eyeballs.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Railways posted a clip of a train crossing the lush landscape of Dara Ghats - it is sure to leave you delighted. “Bestowed with abundance of nature! Panoramic view of an Express Train traversing through the lush landscape of Dara Ghats in Kota-Nagda Section of @wc_railway,” the tweet shared by the official account of Indian Railways read.

The 41-second clip opens with a vast landscape that is surrounded by green all around. As the video proceeds, an express train is seen crossing the area amid the green meadows. The panoramic view perfectly captures the lush landscape of Dara Ghats with birds chirping in the background.

Watch the video here:

Bestowed with abundance of nature! Panoramic view of an Express Train traversing through the lush landscape of Dara Ghats in Kota-Nagda Section of @wc_railway. pic.twitter.com/2gRPYvldvA — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 28, 2022

Since posted on 28 July, the clip has collected over 11,000 views. The video also prompted many social media users to express their thoughts. One user wrote, "It's like a 'once in a lifetime journey!" The second user termed the video "Lovely" while a third user called it "Fantastic".

This is not the first time when the railway ministry has shared such an amazing video. Earlier in January, the ministry posted a video of a train entering the snow-covered Sadura railway station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla. The video was a treat to the eyes of social media users.

What do you think about the Railway Ministry's recent video from Rajasthan?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.