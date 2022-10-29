Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is presently busy with his party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ has been meeting with people from all walks of life and further is interacting with them about their grievances and problems. Being on the fourth day of the yatra in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi recently visited the Mahabubnagar district on Saturday and further joined a group of tribal artists in performing their traditional dance. Taking to his Twitter handle, the Congress leader also shared a video of himself dancing with the members of the community further stating that he enjoyed matching steps with them.

“Our tribals are the repositories of our timeless cultures and diversity. Enjoyed matching steps with the Kommu Koya tribal dancers. Their art expresses their values, which we must learn from and preserve,” his tweet read.

Our tribals are the repositories of our timeless cultures & diversity. Enjoyed matching steps with the Kommu Koya tribal dancers. Their art expresses their values, which we must learn from and preserve. pic.twitter.com/CT9AykvyEY — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 29, 2022

In the 54-second-long video, we can see tribals welcoming Rahul Gandhi in a warm manner as he enters the space. Further, they also crown him with tribal headgear. The Congress leader who seems quite amazed by their hospitality later joins the artists and shakes his legs with them. Holding hands with the artists, he danced to the tune of the tribal music.

Apart from that, he also posed for pictures with the dancers, who seemed quite happy upon meeting the former Congress president.

Notably, this is not the first time when Gandhi joined in with the local people during his yatra. In a few other videos shared earlier, he was also seen playing dhol with a group of artists.

Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodi Yatra in Telangana

After beginning on 7 September from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari, the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has already completed 50 days and is presently making its way through Telangana. Earlier, there was a three-day Diwali break following which the yatra was again resumed on 26 October and is presently on its day 4.

The pan-Indian yatra will cover 18 assemblies and 7 parliamentary constituencies – spread over 375 km and is expected to enter Maharashtra on 7 November.

