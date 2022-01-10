Watch: Pushback tow tug catches fire at Mumbai airport, no casualties

The aircraft tug was on-site to push back Air India flight AI-647 from Mumbai to Jamnagar, which had 85 passengers on board

A pushback aircraft tow tug caught fire at Mumbai airport earlier today, 10 January. The incident occurred at around 1 pm, according to NDTV. The video of the blaze has gone viral on social media.

According to news reports, the aircraft tug was on-site to push back Air India flight AI-647 from Mumbai to Jamnagar, which had 85 passengers on board. A video of the incident shows fire extinguishers on the site, trying to put out the flames.

According to a statement by Mumbai airport’s Public Relations Officer, the fire was brought under control in 10 minutes. “All operations are normal,” the statement asserted, adding that no person sustained any injuries due to the incident.

Air India commented that no damages were sustained due to the fire. The airlines added that it was “checking with the airport ground handler for more information”.

No official reason has been given till date regarding how the vehicle caught fire. According to a Times of India report, the tow tug had returned after refuelling and was being attached to flight AI-647 when it burst into flames.

In another incident in Mumbai, a godown in the Byculla area caught fire at around 6 am today. The fire was soon brought under control, according to reports. No casualties have been reported so far, according to reports.

The fire took place in a wood godown in the area’s Mustafa Bazaar, according to NDTV. At least 10 fire engines rushed in to control the level-2 fire. Officials have yet to confirm the cause of the blaze.

On 3 January, a fire broke out in a furniture scrap store in the city’s Ghatkopar area. No casualties were reported, according to news outlets. The blaze started around 10:30 am in the store, prompting at least eight fire engines to rush to the spot.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained, according to reports.

