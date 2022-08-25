The now-viral video shows a family performing bhangra to the hit Punjabi number by Mista Baaz and Sharry Maan- 3 peg

In a time when many prefer a nuclear family, and admit the elders of the house to old-age homes, to get rid of the responsibilities, an old delightfully emotional video of a joint family dancing wholeheartedly to lift up the spirits of a bedridden old man, is resurfacing the internet.

Shared by IPS Officer HGS Dhaliwal, the now-viral video has etched its presence in the hearts of social media users, and chances are high that it will give you tears of joy.

The now-viral video shows a family performing bhangra to the hit Punjabi number by Mista Baaz and Sharry Maan – 3 Peg. While sharing the video, the IPS officer rightly wrote in the caption, “Punjabi’s undying spirit!”

The video opens with a boy and a girl performing bhangra steps, as an old woman, who seems to be their grandmother, gets up from the chair and joins in. It won’t be wrong to say that grandmother dancing is one of the cutest things on the Internet today. Then the camera pans to the left as the grandmother walks towards an old man, appearing like their grandfather, lying on a hospital bed. Old in age but young at heart, the grandfather, who is on the hospital bed, can be seen enjoying, as he moves his hands to the beats of the song while smiling.

The clip became an instant hit on the social media platform with people singing praises to the family members, for choosing such a jolly way to cheer him up. The comments section was swamped with people calling it to be the great “therapy.” One user commented, “Wow what a therapy. God bless this sweet family.”

Wow what a therapy.god bless this sweet family — Shukla Gupta (@ShuklaGupta1) August 23, 2022

Another commented, "The best part of love and relationship is holding hands. Get well soon dada ji."

The best part of love and relationship is holding hands.

Get well soon dada ji.😊 — Asmat (@AsmatDahri) August 23, 2022

A person wrote, "Aw anyone else noticed the loving gaze between husband and wife when she took his hand?"

Aw anyone else notice the loving gaze between husband and wife when she took his hand? 🥰 — Harsha Patel (@HarshaPatel_) August 23, 2022

“So adorable. This act definitely added more time and happiness to the old guy’s life,” read one of the comments.

So adorable! This act definitely added more time and happiness in old guy's life.💝 — Ramandeep Singh (@13T00R) August 22, 2022

So far the video has been played over 264 thousand times and has garnered more than seven thousand likes.

