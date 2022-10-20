Amritsar: A Punjab police personnel has been suspended on Wednesday after he allegedly “misfired” at a youth working at a mobile outlet in Amritsar. The injured person was rushed to a hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

Footage from CCTV camera inside the shop showed the policeman talking to employee and a person standing next to him. After few seconds, he took out a loaded pistol from his pocket putting it on the counter. He then apparently started explaining them the mechanism of the weapon.

During this, the cop allegedly “misfired” at the victim, who was working in the mobile shop.

Statements of eyewitnesses recorded

Punjab Police have recorded the statements of the eyewitnesses and have initiated investigation.

"Necessary action will be taken as per the statements of the eyewitnesses and the family. The condition of the injured person is serious," said Varinder Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) North, Amritsar.

Similar incident in Jammu and Kashmir

On 5 October, a similar incident was reported from Jammu and Kashmir in which a civilian died due to the injuries he suffered after a policeman's rifle "accidentally" went off.

The victim, identified as Mohd Asif Padroo, was rushed to a hospital by the police but he died there, officials said.

The accused cop was arrested after the incident and a case was registered against him.

With inputs from ANI

