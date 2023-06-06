WATCH: Pro-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple on 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar
Security was beefed up in Amritsar for the anniversary of Operation Bluestar. The army had carried out Operation Bluestar in June 1984 to flush out militants from the Golden Temple
On the 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar, several people raised slogans in support of the Khalistani movement and Bhindranwale at the Golden Temple in Punjab’s Amritsar.
#WATCH | On the 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, Bhindranwale posters and pro-Khalistan slogans raised at the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar pic.twitter.com/VapwQgyCWe
— ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2023
Related Articles
Security was beefed up in Amritsar for the anniversary of Operation Bluestar.
The army had carried out Operation Bluestar in June 1984 to flush out militants from the Golden Temple.
On Sunday, Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla (law and order) reviewed the security arrangements in the city.
“Strict security measures are in place with increased patrols by local police and paramilitary forces in inner and outer areas,” said Shukla.
Police said 68 checkpoints have been set up for round-the-clock surveillance while patrolling teams have been deployed in congested areas of Amritsar.
(With inputs from agencies)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Bloom Review: How the West finally gets its views on Khalistanis right by examining them through prism of terrorism
A Khalistani tactic common with terrorist groups like Al Qaeda, Lashkar and ISIS is the distortion, misrepresentation and selective use of historical incidents, contexts and tales to legitimise their violent and extremist activity and hatred towards Hindus
Pak-based Khalistan Liberation Force chief Lakhbir Singh behind 2021 Ludhiana Court blast: NIA
The chargesheet was filed on Monday in a special NIA court in Mohali district in Punjab against Lakhbir Singh alias Rode and Harpreet Singh alias Happy Malaysia in the Ludhiana Court complex bomb blast case,
PM Modi raises temple attacks with Albanese: How Khalistani threat is growing in Australia
PM Narendra Modi in his meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese raised the issue of temple vandalism in Australia. In the recent past, there’s been a rise in Khalistani activity – several holy places have been defaced and the Indian consulate in Brisbane was forced to close