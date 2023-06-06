WATCH: Pro-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple on 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar

On the 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar, several people raised slogans in support of the Khalistani movement and Bhindranwale at the Golden Temple in Punjab’s Amritsar.

#WATCH | On the 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, Bhindranwale posters and pro-Khalistan slogans raised at the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar pic.twitter.com/VapwQgyCWe — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2023

Security was beefed up in Amritsar for the anniversary of Operation Bluestar.

The army had carried out Operation Bluestar in June 1984 to flush out militants from the Golden Temple.

On Sunday, Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla (law and order) reviewed the security arrangements in the city.

“Strict security measures are in place with increased patrols by local police and paramilitary forces in inner and outer areas,” said Shukla.

Police said 68 checkpoints have been set up for round-the-clock surveillance while patrolling teams have been deployed in congested areas of Amritsar.

(With inputs from agencies)

