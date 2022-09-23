Watch: Principal stops speeding private bus to onboard students, warns driver

It is quite a common matter for teachers to work hard for their students’ education and to provide them with proper teachings. However, rare are the times when some teachers go out of their way and address other problems faced by the students outside the school premises. In one such incident, a school principal in Kerala recently made it to the road after he came to know about some challenges faced by his school students while travelling on the road. The incident took place in Kerala’s Malappuram district when the school principal himself reached the highway to block the road of an over-speeding bus further warning the driver to stop at required intervals for his students to board the bus properly.

The school principal identified as Sainudheen Sakeer works at the PTMHH school in Thazhekode. He recently came to know about the complaints of overspeeding buses on the highway due to which many students are unable to catch them on time while going back home. Following several complaints, he decided to take the matter into his own hands and teach the driver a lesson.

Watch the video:



A video of the same has gone viral on social media where the teacher can be seen standing in the way of the private bus as it was trying to move away without taking the students. While speaking to the driver, he can be seen warning him to board passengers at the stoppages.

The video which was shared by a Facebook page MediaOne TV cites the principle saying, “You don’t go anywhere without taking my children.” The video further captions the video by adding that the “principal is awesome.” As seen in the video, the principal while showing his protest against the bus also made sure that it carries the students waiting at the stoppages as many cheered loudly.

Internet lauds school principal’s selfless act toward students

While the video has gone viral on social media, it has also grabbed several reactions from people. Many reshared the video and further also appreciated the principal for coming out in support of the students.

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, “Don’t just compare everything. Usually, you don’t see the principal interfering in such matters… This view is a change”, while another commented, “Students are also part of our responsibility. Parents send them to study hard..bus staff takes them to educational institutes..teachers teach them..behind the education of a student, many people have responsibility and role knowingly or unknowingly.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.