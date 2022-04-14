The couple from Uttar Pradesh had a fight and they took the matter to the Katra Bazar Police Station in Gonda district where the police intervened and resolved the issue

Fights between couples are common in relationships but they also can be resolved with love. A heartwarming clip is going viral on the internet in which an elderly couple is seen sharing some cute moments at a police station. The couple was filmed sharing laddoos and cracking jokes after their argument.

The couple from Uttar Pradesh had a fight and they took the matter to the Katra Bazar Police Station in Gonda district. The police then intervened to resolve the issue.

The video was tweeted by a police officer named Sachin Kaushik on his personal Twitter handle. The video starts with a smiling woman feeding laddoos to an elderly man in front of the police. Then one of the officers asks the man to offer a laddoo to the woman and to feed her with his hand. While giving the sweet, the elderly man asks the woman not to bite his hand!

The moment left everyone present there in splits. Kaushik captioned the video stating that the elderly couple reached the police station after having a fight and now witness the beautiful bond shared by them.

Later, Gonda Police shared a photograph of the couple on their official Twitter account with detailed information about the elderly couple and the matter itself. As per the tweet, 75-year-old Shivnath and his wife Janaki Devi were living separately after a fight between them.

After hearing the matter, police summoned them to the police station on Wednesday, 13 April. Police officials listened to the couple's problems and talked with them to resolve the issue. Then, at last the aged couple took an oath to stay together for the rest of their lives and left the station happily.

The video has won many hearts online. Many people also applauded the police for reuniting the couple. Here are some of the reactions:

Hatsoff to the police. Though it's hilarious, they did a good job of getting them together. Many police that I came across try to solve matters in starting stage itself to avoid escalation. — Sri Elluru (@ramulu) April 14, 2022

The way of dealing this kind of situation is most https://t.co/UeFZLAoCYr also shows the capability of our police forces who resolve so many cases in his own way without using any pen and paper.Respect every Policemen/Policewomen.Jai Hind — Knowledge (@Knowled48378298) April 14, 2022

