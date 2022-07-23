Watch: Police personnel creates green corridor for tiger, video impresses internet

People on motorcycles and cars are also seen capturing the unusual sight on their mobile phones. The tiger takes its time to cross the road as vehicles wait patiently for it to go back into the forest on the other side of the road

A video of police personnel creating a green corridor for a tiger to cross the road has been winning hearts on social media. This clip comes at a time when man-animal conflict has increased including road accidents involving wild animals.

Shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, the video captures police officials stopping commuters at a signal on both sides of the road and asking people to remain calm while the big cat walks by.

The video opens with a police personnel halting commuters at a signal on both sides of the road. He further urges people to stay quiet and not startle the animal.

The camera then pans towards a tiger standing at a distance. As soon as people halt and try to move a step back, the big cat is seen emerging from the forest by the side of the road and slowly walking out to cross the road.

People on motorcycles and cars are also seen capturing the unusual sight on their mobile phones. The tiger takes its time to cross the road as vehicles wait patiently for it to go back into the forest on the other side of the road.

“Green signal only for tiger. These beautiful people,” the officer captioned his post. He further conveyed his gratitude and appreciation to the police officials and the public there.

Green signal only for tiger. These beautiful people. Unknown location. pic.twitter.com/437xG9wuom — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 22, 2022

According to The Indian Express report, the video has been shot somewhere in Maharashtra. However, the exact location is unknown as Kaswan was not sure about it.

Within a few hours of being posted, the video went viral and many Twitter users informed that the clip was most likely captured on National Highway 353D between Brahmapuri and Nagbhir in Maharashtra.

The video has collected more than 85,000 views and several comments. People on social media were surprised to see the tiger so calm amid the presence of commuters and vehicles.

