WATCH: PM Modi’s message on 350th year of Shivaji Maharaj's coronation
In a video message, PM Modi said,'Chhatrapati Shivaji continues to inspire us. He was a beacon of bravery and courage and showed us self-governance. He ended the mindset of slavery. Shivaji was a great soldier as well as a great administrator.'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a beacon of bravery and courage and his life as well as ideals are a source of inspiration.
In a video message that was played at the state-level function to celebrate the 350th anniversary of the coronation of the Maratha warrior king at Raigad fort in Maharashtra, he said,”Chhatrapati Shivaji continues to inspire us. He was a beacon of bravery and courage and showed us self-governance. He ended the mindset of slavery. Shivaji was a great soldier as well as a great administrator.”
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a beacon of courage and bravery. His ideals are a source of great inspiration. https://t.co/eQZgsyTMm4
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2023
Related Articles
PM Modi said that the coronation day of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has brought new consciousness and new energy.
“The coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a wonderful and special chapter of that period. National welfare and public welfare have been the basic elements of his governance,” said the Prime Minister
The PM said that today, the reflection of his (of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) thoughts can be seen in the vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.
Noting that this day is celebrated like a festival all over Maharashtra, he said,” When the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj took place, it carried the slogan of Swaraj and the cheer of nationalism.”
PM Modi said that welfare of the state and its people was the basic principle of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s rule.
“The 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an inspiration and source of energy and an important chapter of India’s history,” he added.
The PM said the manner in which Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj expanded his Navy, and built sea forts, is inspiring.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
WATCH: PM Modi receives Ceremonial Guard of Honour at Admiralty House in Sydney
PM Modi is having an eventful trip in Australia where he has presided over a mega diaspora conference, met with business leaders and celebrities, academics and public speakers.
PM Modi raises concerns over attacks on temples with Australian PM Albanese
"Prime Minister Albanese and I have in the past discussed the issue of attacks on temples in Australia and activities of separatist elements. We discussed the matter today as well," Modi said.
PM Modi reaches Australia in last leg of 3-nation visit, to discuss bilateral ties with Albanese
During his time in Australia, PM Modi will attend a community event in Sydney to celebrate Australia's dynamic and diverse Indian diaspora, 'a core part of our multicultural community', the Australian government said in a statement