WATCH: PM Modi’s message on 350th year of Shivaji Maharaj's coronation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a beacon of bravery and courage and his life as well as ideals are a source of inspiration.

In a video message that was played at the state-level function to celebrate the 350th anniversary of the coronation of the Maratha warrior king at Raigad fort in Maharashtra, he said,”Chhatrapati Shivaji continues to inspire us. He was a beacon of bravery and courage and showed us self-governance. He ended the mindset of slavery. Shivaji was a great soldier as well as a great administrator.”

PM Modi said that the coronation day of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has brought new consciousness and new energy.

“The coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a wonderful and special chapter of that period. National welfare and public welfare have been the basic elements of his governance,” said the Prime Minister

The PM said that today, the reflection of his (of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) thoughts can be seen in the vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

Noting that this day is celebrated like a festival all over Maharashtra, he said,” When the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj took place, it carried the slogan of Swaraj and the cheer of nationalism.”

PM Modi said that welfare of the state and its people was the basic principle of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s rule.

“The 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an inspiration and source of energy and an important chapter of India’s history,” he added.

The PM said the manner in which Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj expanded his Navy, and built sea forts, is inspiring.

