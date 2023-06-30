WATCH: PM Modi takes Metro to attend Delhi University centenary celebrations, interacts with commuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a metro ride to attend the closing ceremony of the Delhi University’s (DU) centenary celebrations as the chief guest.

In a video posted by ANI, the Prime Minister, flanked by security personnel, can be seen walking up to the ticket counter and then passed through the entry gate, as a common passenger would, to board the Metro train.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels by metro to attend centenary celebrations of Delhi University. pic.twitter.com/HOZ6Kb1fjM — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

In another video, he is seen engaging with the young commuters.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with people in Delhi Metro on his way to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University. pic.twitter.com/BGmewjqTP2 — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

During the programme, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Delhi University Computer Centre and the building of the Faculty of Technology, and the academic block which will be built in the North Campus of the University.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday PM Modi wrote, “Looking forward to joining the University of Delhi’s centenary celebrations at 11 AM tomorrow, 30th June. As a premier centre of learning, DU has been nurturing talent and fostering intellectual growth for a century. Congratulations to the DU fraternity on this milestone.”

The University of Delhi was established on 1st May 1922. In the last hundred years, the University has grown and expanded immensely and now has 86 departments, 90 Colleges, more than 6 lakh students, and has contributed immensely in nation building.

