WATCH: PM Modi reveals how drone helps him in conducting 'surprise inspections of development work across the country'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that technology today ensures last-mile delivery and that the country is heading towards 'creating a strong drone-manufacturing ecosystem through schemes like PLI scheme'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasised on the use and importance of drones in governance. Inaugurating India's biggest drone festival in Delhi, PM Modi said that drones have been useful for him in conducting "surprise inspections of development work across the country".

The Prime Minister further said that with use of drones, it has become easy for him to monitor progress of government projects and schemes.

"It is essential to constantly monitor the quality of government projects. But it's no longer necessary for me to inform (officials) in advance that I have to go there for an inspection. Everything will then be in place. If I send a drone, all the information that's needed is collected and people on the other side may not realise that it has already happened," PM Modi said.

Speaking on the first day of two-day Bharat Drone Mahotsav in Delhi, India's biggest drone festival, PM Modi said that in today's time, technology has ensured the last-mile delivery and that the country is heading towards "creating a strong drone-manufacturing ecosystem through schemes like PLI (production linked incentive) scheme".

The Prime Minister said that every month he organises a Pragati meeting with government officials and review the development works in various parts of the country with the help of drones. "I also request them to give me a live demonstration of the project sites where drones are being used. That makes it easier for me to make decisions," he added.

The Prime Minister also said that he monitored the development work in Kedarnath using drones as it was not possible for him to physically visit the region.

"For instance, when development work began in Kedarnath, it was not possible for me to go there every time. But I could take stock of the pace of the work with the help of drones. That is how I regularly monitored the progress," the Prime Minister said.

Addressing the event after the launch, the prime minister slammed the former government and said there was an environment of "indifference" towards the use of technology in governance before 2014 due to which the poor and the middle class suffered the most.

