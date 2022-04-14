WATCH: PM Modi purchases first visitors' ticket of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' on Thursday. It showcases the contributions of all the former prime ministers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday purchased the first ticket of the "Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya" before inaugurating the museum in the national capital.

"Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya" ticket price

The price of the "Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya" ticket is Rs 100, if purchased online. If an individual (Indian) purchases the ticket offline then he/she will be required to pay Rs 110 in offline mode. For foreigners, the ticket price is Rs 750.

Children between 5 to 12 years will be given 50 per cent discount if the tickets are purchased in the online and offline modes.

College and school students will get 25 per cent discount on bookings made by the schools and colleges.

Nearest metro station to "Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya"

The nearest Metro station to "Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya" is Lok Kalyan Marg on the yellow line.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated "Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya" on Thursday. It showcases the contributions of all the former Prime Ministers.

"Guided by the vision of PM Modi to honour the contribution of all the Prime Ministers of India towards nation-building, the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is a tribute to every Prime Minister of India since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office," Prime Minister's Office said in a media statement.

Further, it was informed that the Sangrahalaya is an inclusive endeavour by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at sensitising and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of all the Indian Prime Ministers.

