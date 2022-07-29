Addressing the young graduates, Modi said today was not a day of achievements but aspirations. He lauded the varsity's teaching, non-teaching and support staff, saying they were 'nation builders' who were creating the 'leaders of tomorrow', i.e. the students

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the 42nd convocation of Anna University in Chennai. The hall was packed and many students could not be present.

PM Modi later went to classrooms to meet and greet graduating students who couldn’t be present in the hall.

Prime Minister @narendramodi addressed the convocation ceremony of Anna University in Chennai today, 29 July. The hall was packed and many students could not be present. Modi Ji later went to classrooms to meet and greet graduating students who couldn't be present in the hall.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin felicitated the Prime Minister at the 42nd convocation of Anna University.

During the programme, PM Modi awarded gold medals and certificates to 69 gold medalists. The Prime Minister also addressed the gathering on the occasion.

“Congratulations to all those who are graduating today in Anna University’s 42nd convocation. You would have already built a future for yourselves in your minds. Therefore, today is not only a day of achievements but also of aspirations,” PM Modi said.

"To teachers and other staff members, you are nation-builders, who are creating the leaders of tomorrow," he added.

The whole world is looking at India’s youth with hope. Because you are the growth engines of the country and India is the world’s growth engine: PM @narendramodi at 42nd convocation of Anna University, Chennai — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 29, 2022

In his address, the PM described the COVID-19 pandemic as “unprecedented” and “once in a century crisis” for which nobody had a user manual.

The pandemic “tested” every country, he added. “India faced the unknown confidently, thanks to its scientists, health care workers, professionals and common people. As a result, today every sector in India is bursting with new life, whether it is industry, innovation, investment or international trade” he said.

The country was at the forefront in every sector and has been converting obstacles into opportunities.

Addressing the young graduates, Modi said today was not a day of achievements but aspirations.

He lauded the varsity's teaching, non-teaching and support staff, saying they were "nation builders" who were creating the "leaders of tomorrow," i.e. the students.

He also appreciated the parents for their sacrifices that were "crucial" for their wards' growth.

Modi recalled the words of Swami Vivekananda more than 100 years ago, saying he had placed so much faith on the younger generation as problem-solvers and that "those words are still relevant."

"But this time, it is not only India that is looking towards its youth, the whole world is looking at India's youth with hope because you are the growth engines of the country and India is the world's growth engine."

"It is a great honour; also, it is a great responsibility," he said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin hailed the education atmosphere in the state and noted that it stood out in the number of persons getting higher education.

His government has placed high importance on education, Stalin said and listed out the various initiatives in the sector.

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister, K Ponmudy said that the state ranks number one in higher education studies.

"You should not only get a job but also give the job to others. Engineers should become entrepreneurs. Tamil Nadu is first in higher education studies. 56.5 per cent of women get convocation today. The entrance exam was scrapped and abolished by late Chief Minister Karunanidhi so that the intake of 25,000 students per year should increase to 77,0000 engineering students per year in Tamil Nadu colleges," said Ponmudy.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi was also present at the event.

Anna University was established on September 4, 1978. It is named after CN Annadurai, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. It has 13 Constituent Colleges, 494 Affiliated Colleges spread over Tamil Nadu and 3 Regional Campuses - Tirunelveli, Madurai and Coimbatore.

