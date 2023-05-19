WATCH: PM Modi interacts with members of Indian diaspora in Japan's Hiroshima

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora as he reached the Sheraton Hotel in Hiroshima.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here in this Japanese city on Friday to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping and the third in-person Quad leaders meeting during which he will exchange views with world leaders on global challenges and discuss ways to collectively address them.

#WATCH | Japan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the members of the Indian diaspora as he reaches Sheraton Hotel in Hiroshima. pic.twitter.com/9Zj5Ye76tS — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023

Modi arrived in Hiroshima on the first leg of his three-nation trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia and is expected to take part in over 40 engagements.

#WATCH | Japan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the members of the Indian diaspora as he reaches Sheraton Hotel in Hiroshima. “PM Modi met us, and he said he was happy to meet us too….” say young girls who met PM Modi outside Sheraton Hotel. pic.twitter.com/7rda8yqd65 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023

“Landed in Hiroshima to join the G7 Summit proceedings. Will also be having bilateral meetings with various world leaders,” Modi tweeted.

Earlier, in his departure statement, the prime minister said he was looking forward to exchanging views with the G7 countries and other invited partners on challenges that the world faces and the need to collectively address them.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.