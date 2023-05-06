WATCH: PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Bengaluru ahead of Karnataka elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a mega roadshow in Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru today during the last leg of the campaigning ahead of polls which are scheduled for next week.

The southern state will go to polls on May 10 and the results are to be declared on May 13.

The roadshow was a spectacular event that panned 26 km and covered nearly 13 constituencies. A sea of supporters could be seen queued up on both sides of the road.

Party sources have said that Modi is expected to hold two mega road shows and four public meetings this weekend.

Prior to this, PM Modi took out a roadshow of 5 kilometres in Bengaluru, and a roadshow in Mysore on April 30, in which a large number of people participated.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Prime Minister held a mega roadshow in Kalaburagi.

The BJP is eyeing a second term in the state and has exuded confidence in retaining power with a full majority.

With inputs from agencies

