Watch: PM Modi greeted with 'Sher aaya' and 'Jai Shri Ram' chants in Himachal Pradesh's Una

Una: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off the inaugural run of the new Vande Bharat Express from Amb Andaura in Una district to New Delhi. He also laid the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park and dedicated to the nation the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)-Una during his visit to poll-bound Himachal Pradesh.

At the event here, the prime minister was welcomed with slogans like ‘Modi-Modi’, ‘Sher Aaya’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

#WATCH | People raise 'Modi-Modi, Sher Aaya" slogans as they welcomed PM Modi in Himachal Pradesh's Una. Today in Una, PM Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train, dedicated IIIT Una to the nation and laid the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park. pic.twitter.com/9R8u0wAOEg — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022

This is Prime Minister Modi’s ninth visit to Himachal Pradesh in the last five years. The state is all set to go for polls later this year.

Vande Bharat Express

PM Modi flagged off the inaugural run of the new Vande Bharat Express from Amb Andaura, Una to New Delhi. He also inspected the train coaches of the Vande Bharat Express and took stock of the onboard facilities. He inspected the control centre of the locomotive engine of Vande Bharat Express.

According to a statement, the introduction of the train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel. The travel time from Una to New Delhi will be reduced by two hours. Running from Amb Andaura to New Delhi, it will be the fourth Vande Bharat train to be introduced in the country and is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speeds in a shorter duration.

Vande Bharat 2.0 is equipped with more advancements and improved features such as reaching a speed of 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in just 52 seconds, and a maximum speed of up to 180 kilometres per hour. The improved Vande Bharat Express will weigh 392 tons when compared to the previous version of 430 tons. It will also have a Wi-Fi content on-demand facility.

Every coach has 32” screens providing passenger information and infotainment compared to 24” in the previous version. Vande Bharat Express will also be environmentally friendly as the ACs will be 15 per cent more energy efficient. With dust-free clean air cooling of the traction motor, travel will become more comfortable. A side recliner seat facility provided only to Executive Class passengers earlier will now be made available for all classes. Executive Coaches have the added feature of 180-degree rotating seats

In the new design of Vande Bharat Express, a photo-catalytic ultraviolet air purification system is installed in the Roof-Mounted Package Unit (RMPU) for air purification. As recommended by Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), Chandigarh, this system is designed and installed on both ends of RMPU to filter and clean the air free from germs, bacteria, viruses etc. coming through fresh air and return air.

The Vande Bharat Express 2.0 offers a myriad of superior and aircraft-like travelling experiences. It is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System – KAVACH.

Bulk Drug Park and IIIT-Una

Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park and dedicated the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una to the nation.

PM Modi’s clarion call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat has led to the country moving swiftly towards the attainment of self-reliance across multiple sectors, through the support of various new initiatives of the government. One such key sector is pharmaceuticals, and in order to bring in ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in this sector, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park at Haroli in Una district, which will be built at a cost of over Rs 1,900 crore.

The Bulk Drug Park will help reduce dependence on API imports. It is expected to attract investment of around Rs 10,000 crores and provide employment to more than 20,000 people. It will also give a fillip to economic activities in the region.

He also dedicated the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una to the nation. Its foundation stone was laid by the Prime Minister in 2017. Currently, more than 530 students are pursuing studies at this institute.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.