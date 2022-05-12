Watch | PM Modi gets emotional while interacting with beneficiary during Utkarsh Samaroh

India

Modi got emotional while interacting with the daughter of a beneficiary of the government schemes who was visually challenged

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday got emotional while interacting with the daughter of a beneficiary of the government schemes who was visually challenged.

The Prime Minister, while interacting with the beneficiary, asked him if he imparts education to his daughters, to which the latter said that one of the three daughters wanted to become a doctor.

Narendra Modi asked the reason for the daughter to choose the medical profession as a career, to which she said, "I want to become a doctor because of the problem that my father is suffering from".

Getting emotional on the response of the girl, the Prime Minister maintained a few moments of silence and lauded her strength.

"Your compassion is your strength," he said.

The Prime Minister was virtually addressing a gathering, Utkarsh Samaroh, in Gujarat's Bharuch.

