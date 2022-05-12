Watch | PM Modi gets emotional while interacting with beneficiary during Utkarsh Samaroh
Modi got emotional while interacting with the daughter of a beneficiary of the government schemes who was visually challenged
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday got emotional while interacting with the daughter of a beneficiary of the government schemes who was visually challenged.
The Prime Minister, while interacting with the beneficiary, asked him if he imparts education to his daughters, to which the latter said that one of the three daughters wanted to become a doctor.
Narendra Modi asked the reason for the daughter to choose the medical profession as a career, to which she said, "I want to become a doctor because of the problem that my father is suffering from".
Getting emotional on the response of the girl, the Prime Minister maintained a few moments of silence and lauded her strength.
"Your compassion is your strength," he said.
#WATCH | While talking to Ayub Patel, one of the beneficiaries of govt schemes in Gujarat during an event, PM Modi gets emotional after hearing about his daughter's dream of becoming a doctor & said, "Let me know if you need any help to fulfill the dream of your daughters" pic.twitter.com/YuuVpcXPiy
— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2022
The Prime Minister was virtually addressing a gathering, Utkarsh Samaroh, in Gujarat's Bharuch.
